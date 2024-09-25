25 Sept
Danny Chambers has been appointed as a Liberal Democrat spokesperson only two months after his election victory.
Danny Chambers said he was “deeply honoured” to be appointed as the Liberal Democrats’ new front bench spokesperson on mental health, following the party’s annual conference in Brighton.
The Winchester MP, who was elected in July, took on the role only days after highlighting the extent of the present problems with mental health service provision in his maiden House of Commons speech.
Dr Chambers said: “I am sure the whole house is aware that, at the moment, a person who goes to their GP in crisis may have to wait months – even more than a year – to get the specialist health care they need.
“I am sure we all agree that is not good enough.”
Dr Chambers highlighted the role of the Vetlife charity, which he has served as a trustee, in supporting veterinary professionals and paid tribute to the late Sarah Brown with whom he set up a support group on the issue.
But he also urged the provision of “proactive support” for other groups including farmers, military veterans, women in the first 12 months after giving birth and people struggling with debt.
He added that he was “heartened” by the Government’s insistence in the recent King’s Speech that mental health should be considered as important as physical health.