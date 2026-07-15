15 Jul 2026
Jo Malone is raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support and Vetlife.
VetPartners CEO Jo Malone.
A senior vet is embarking on a gruelling ultra-marathon challenge in a bid to raise cash for two leading charities.
VetPartners chief executive and co-founder Jo Malone is training for a 58.4km (36.3 miles) race through the Lake District as she raises funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Vetlife.
The 5 Valleys Ultra event, taking place on 26 September, runs from Ambleside to Keswick, featuring a total elevation of 2,303 metres, rugged terrain, steep inclines and sharp descents.
Mrs Malone is said to be training for the event at 5am as she balances her preparations with her work commitments.
In June, she helped raise almost £4,000 for Vetlife by running the Lakeland Trails half marathon challenge, finishing 21st out of 196 runners as the fifth-highest woman and the fastest woman aged above 50.
Vetlife is VetPartners’ UK charity of the year, while Macmillan nurses have twice supported Mrs Malone’s mum Jenny through battles with cancer.
She said: “Having seen so many loved ones and colleagues within the business affected by cancer, I wanted to do something tangible to help raise funds for Macmillan.
“For someone who wasn’t particularly sporty at school, taking on this challenge on the other side of 50 has definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone. That said, I’ve been surprised by just how much I’m enjoying the training and seeing the progress that comes with it. It certainly gives me plenty of thinking time.
“I’m hoping we can raise a significant amount of money for two fantastic causes.”
Vetlife’s donation relations manager, Michelle Gratton, added: “We are incredibly inspired by the commitment and enthusiasm shown by VetPartners colleagues in supporting Vetlife this year.
“As demand for Vetlife’s services continues to grow, every donation makes a meaningful difference.
“We are grateful for the support of VetPartners and its colleagues, whose fundraising efforts help us continue providing vital support to members of the veterinary community when they need it most.”
A donation page for the fund-raising challenge has been set up online.