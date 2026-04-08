8 Apr 2026
Jan Puzio, 75, is running in memory of his late wife, Becca, a former ambulatory practitioner at Endell Equine Hospital.
Jan Puzio prepping for the London Marathon.
A retired vet has raised almost £6,000 for charity as he gears up to run the London Marathon in memory of his wife.
Jan Puzio, former owner and director at Endell Equine Hospital in Salisbury, is fund-raising for the Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust (ADCT) in memory of Becca Puzio, also a vet, who died last year aged 65 due to an aortic aneurysm rupture.
Mr Puzio, 75, has so far raised £5,773 for ADCT ahead of this year’s London Marathon, which will be held on 26 April.
Becca, a veterinary surgeon, author, RCVS-listed riding establishments inspector and Joint Measurement Board associate, practised at Endell for more than 25 years.
A keen recreational runner, Mr Puzio enters the ballot for the London Marathon each year, but had not been able to take part in around 15 years until he received confirmation of his acceptance for this year’s race three days after Becca’s death.
He said: “I am convinced this was a result of divine intervention on Becca’s part.”
Mr Puzio continued: “Becca died suddenly and unexpectedly at home due to a ruptured aorta at the base of the heart, so it was fitting that I accepted the challenge and run on behalf of the ADCT.
“The weeks of training have been so deeply emotional that transformed the physical exertion I was experiencing into a profound act of meditation and healing.
“The marathon itself will undoubtedly be so emotional especially through the difficult miles, but I will take heart that Becca will be with me mile by mile, and by finishing with the hope that the charity will benefit from the overwhelming kindness and generosity everyone has shown.”
A JustGiving page has been set up to receive donations.