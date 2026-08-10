10 Aug 2026
Funds were raised in memory of vet John Ellis, who died in 2022.
Ashley Andrews (left), Alexa Montgomery (centre), Stephanie Ellis (right).
A pair of vets have completed a gruelling 100km hiking challenge to help raise more than £7,000 for a charity supporting the mental health and wellbeing of the veterinary profession.
Alexa Montgomery of Rutland House Vets in Warrington took on the Peak District Ultra Challenge in memory of close friend and fellow vet, John Ellis, who died in 2022, alongside Hampshire-based vet Stephanie Ellis (no relation) and John’s partner, Ashley Andrews.
The trio raised a combined £5,298 for Vetlife, with VetPartners matching Mrs Montgomery’s total of £1,871 to take the total to £7,169.
They completed the challenge over the course of two consecutive days, navigating 50km of difficult terrain over 14 hours each day.
Mrs Montgomery said: “It was one of the toughest things I’ve ever done, both physically and emotionally. There were times when we were in tears because we were so exhausted, but we kept reminding ourselves why we were doing it and that gave us the strength to carry on.
“Reaching the finish line was incredibly emotional. Every blister, every aching muscle and every difficult moment was worth it because we have raised such an amazing amount of money for a charity that means so much to us.
“Vetlife does incredible work supporting people across the veterinary profession who are struggling, and we experienced that support ourselves around the time of John’s death. Knowing that help is there for vets, nurses and practice teams when they need it most is invaluable.”
The trio set up a JustGiving page online to receive donations.