26 Feb 2026
Rachel Dean is training for next month’s London Marathon, where she hopes to raise thousands of pounds for a genetic support group.
Rachel Dean and her son, Mikey.
A well-known vet has been inspired by her son to run her first marathon next month.
Rachel Dean, VetPartners’ director of clinical research and excellence, is currently in training for April’s London Marathon, where she hopes to raise thousands of pounds for the charity Gene People.
The organisation provides support and a counsellor-led helpline for people living with a genetic condition and their families.
Dr Dean’s 12-year-old son, Mikey, lives with a rare condition called Coffin-Siris syndrome (CSS), which leads to multiple complex and severe disabilities.
She said: “I hope to show Mikey that anything is possible – even running your first marathon in your 50s.”
A fund-raising page is already open and Dr Dean further hopes to raise wider awareness of intellectual disabilities.
She added: “Many people haven’t even heard the term before so to understand it better we need a conversation where people can ask questions.”