10 Sept 2024
A quartet of vets are preparing for an epic 1,200 mile ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats in memory of colleague who took her own life.
Cyclists Callum McRoberts, Maria Mylne, Chris Burn and Mary Hall.
Four vets are preparing for an epic 1,200-mile cycle ride across the country in memory of a colleague who died from suicide.
The group is hoping to raise awareness of suicide and mental health issues in the profession by calling at vet schools along the way, as well as raise money for two charities, all in the name of a vet named Kirsty.
Maria Mylne, Mary Hall and Callum McRoberts, who work at branches of Galedin Vets in Kelso and Galashiels, and Kirsty’s partner Chris Burn, who used to work at the practice, are covering the 1,189 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats.
Between them the quartet decided to turn grief into something positive by helping others struggling with their mental health. They are raising money for The Canmore Trust and Vetlife.
The quartet are setting off on 23 September and aim to arrive on 18 October via stops at vet schools at Bristol, Harper Adams and Keele, Liverpool, the University of Central Lancashire, Edinburgh and Glasgow, where they will speak to students about suicide prevention
Dr Mylne said: “We want to share a message of hope that suicide is not inevitable, and just because somebody has experienced suicidal thoughts, does not mean they will feel this way forever.
“Together we can break the cycle of suicide and keep building suicide safer communities in practice.”
Colleagues, clients and members of the public are being invited to join the quartet on a 20-mile leg from the Kelso surgery to Galashiels on Sunday 6 October.
The four’s JustGiving page is online now.