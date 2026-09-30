30 Sept 2026
VGDF 2027 will return to the UK after two years in France and will debut a North American event ahead of VMX.
Delegates from many countries attended the fifth Veterinary Green Discussion Forum in southern France this year.
The Veterinary Green Discussion Forum (VGDF) has released the full report from its 2026 conference as it announced plans for both UK and United States events next year.
This year’s conference, the event’s fifth edition, brought together 58 veterinary and animal health professionals and students from 42 businesses and 5 universities at a regenerative farm in the Camargue, France.
Antibiotic stewardship, biodiversity and rewilding and regenerative agriculture were on the agenda at this year’s two-day event, in which participants discussed how the veterinary profession can lead other sectors on one health.
VetPartners’ Rachel Dean chaired an expert panel featuring antibiotic stewardship champion Ian Battersby, Mars Veterinary Health’s Ellie West and Steve Howard, secretary general of The Responsible Use of Medicines Alliance, Companion Animal and Equine.
The panel shared successes on the practice, organisational, national alliance and European levels and outlined strategies to create positive change such as auditing prescribing habits to optimise use.
VGDF founder and Webinar Vet CVO Anthony Chadwick said: “A key strength of VGDF is the breadth of expertise it brings together in one room, with voices from across veterinary practice, agriculture, sustainability, academia, industry and conservation coming together for open, constructive discussion on some of the most pressing environmental and health challenges facing the profession.”
After two years in France, the VGDF will return to London for its sixth edition next June.
It will also head to the US for the first time with the launch of VGDF North America, which will be held in Orlando on 14-15 January ahead of the VMX, the world’s largest veterinary conference.
More information can be found at the Webinar Vet website.