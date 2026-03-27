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27 Mar 2026

VMD issues Hibiwash recall alert

Recall alert for specific batches of Hibiwash due to potential risk of microbial contamination with Burkholderia cepacia complex (BCC).

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James Westgate

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VMD issues Hibiwash recall alert

The VMD's headquarters in Surrey.

The VMD has issued an alert to make vets aware of a recall regarding specific batches of Hibiwash Chlorhexidine gluconate 4% 500ml.

The Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has issued the recall due to a potential risk of microbial contamination with Burkholderia cepacia complex (BCC).

This follows the detection of BCC in the purified water system during routine microbiological testing at the manufacturing facility.

Ongoing investigation

The investigation is ongoing, and to date no Hibiwash products have been found to be contaminated. However, batches potentially at risk of contamination are being recalled as a precautionary measure to mitigate any risks to public health.

This issue impacts the UK. Batches manufactured for France and the Netherlands have been quarantined.

Other batches may be impacted if manufactured at the Purna manufacturing site in Belgium during the period from January to March 2026.

Affected lot batch numbers

Batch number     Expiry Date

5156042               11/2028

5156043               11/2028

5156093               11/2028