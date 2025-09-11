11 Sept 2025
A new five-year plan is set to be drawn up in a move that officials hope will help to create more resilient supply lines.
A new strategy, intended to improve the availability of veterinary vaccines in the UK, has been unveiled by the VMD today (11 September).
The document, billed as a statement of intent, envisages the development of a multi-stakeholder, five-year action plan within the next 12 months and calls for a move away from current “just-in-time” supply models.
Biosecurity minister Baroness Hayman said: “We need to transition towards a more resilient, just-in-case approach, one that prioritises preparedness to mitigate potential impacts on both animal and human health.”
The document sets out four strategic themes – improving supply and uptake, supporting innovation, reviewing the manufacturing landscape and working in partnership – plus 14 associated workstreams.
Themes highlighted include addressing knowledge gaps, identifying and agreeing “critical” vaccines, investment in research and development, highlighting market needs and international collaboration.
VMD chief executive Abi Seager said: “The need for vaccine innovation is increasing as we face into emerging disease threats, and it is critical that supply meets demand.
“This is why VMD is championing this plan for vaccines and the multi-partnership approach that is key to delivering success.”
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss added: “I welcome this strategic approach to support our vets and animal keepers to have access to effective vaccines when they need them.
“Vaccine availability isn’t just a UK issue – the global animal health community is facing into this challenge, so we will work with World Organisation for Animal Health as well as with our international veterinary networks to share experience and find common solutions.”
More than 20 government, veterinary and industry organisations took part in engagement activities that helped to shape the new statement.
Donal Murphy, deputy chief executive of NOAH which was among the participants, said: “Given the complexity of the challenge and its global nature, a long-term strategic approach should be applauded and welcome.”