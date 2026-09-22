22 Sept 2026
Tickets are on sale for the annual event in Stratford-upon-Avon, which returns next spring.
VMG junior vice-president and RVN Andrew Whitfield-Roberts.
The biggest challenges facing veterinary leaders will shape the agenda at VMG Congress next year.
The veterinary industry body unveiled the theme of “Real Leaders. Shared Solutions” for the conference, which returns to the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon from Wednesday 21 to Friday 23 April.
Interactive ShareSPACE Live sessions, which debuted in 2026 and will return in 2027, and focus groups led by VMG president Rebecca Robinson are said to have influenced the programme by identifying the issues members most want to address.
Claire Johnson – described as the only female performance coach in motorsport history to hold an active racing licence – will deliver the keynote speech.
Her address, “Think Like an F1 Driver”, explores improving decision-making under pressure, recovering quickly from mistakes and maintaining performance in difficult conditions, and suggests how these principles can be applied to leadership in veterinary practice.
The programme will also cover topics including sustainable performance and well-being, psychological safety, difficult conversations, multi-site leadership, implementing CMA recommendations, financial confidence, decision-making under pressure and the use of AI in veterinary practice.
VMG junior vice-president and RVN Andrew Whitfield-Roberts said: “Our Congress in 2027 will build on the momentum we created this year, bringing our community together once again to learn, share and grow.
“We’re very excited about our 2027 speaker line-up, which brings together an inspiring and diverse mix of veterinary and non-veterinary voices, offering fresh perspectives, practical insights and new ways of thinking.
“Above all, Congress 2027 is about our community: creating meaningful connections, supporting one another and sharing solutions that can make a real difference to the people, teams and organisations we lead. We can’t wait to welcome everyone and continue the conversation.”
More information on the programme and tickets, which are currently available at early bird rates, can be found on the congress’ website.