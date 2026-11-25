25 Nov 2026
The comments came despite a group whose members include several institutions with vet schools warning of knock-on effects if current charges for EU students are reduced.
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The body which represents UK vet schools has played down fears over potential moves to cut tuition fees for EU students, though it admits impacts could be possible.
Concerns were raised following reports EU negotiators were seeking the change as part of a new deal with the UK, which was announced last week.
Although further discussions are now set to take place in the coming months, ministers have been warned any changes could have a knock-on effect on student places.
But Veterinary Schools Council (VSC) officials have indicated they believe any impact on their members’ operations is likely to be more secondary.
A VSC statement said: “Whilst any reduction in tuition income is a concern for the sector, the reality is that the UK schools do not typically attract many students from the EU.
“That said, given the pressures on university finances in general, for those schools in universities that do recruit EU students in other subject areas, adverse impact on the parent institution will not be good news.”
Since the Brussels summit where the deal was finalised, ministers have insisted its measures, which include the removal of most food export checks, is not dependent on resolving the tuition fee issue.
Currently, the charges paid by EU students at UK universities vary but can be several times higher than the £9,750 annual fee for a UK student.
Universities UK chief executive Vivienne Stern said any future agreement must meet “the full cost” of delivering university education and acknowledges the financial impact on institutions.
But officials from the Russell Group, whose members include six institutions which run vet schools, urged ministers to enable its institutions to continue to “drive growth” and strengthen relations with Europe.
Director of strategic policy Hollie Chandler said: “Our education and research links with the EU are incredibly important and EU students make a valuable contribution to our universities.
“However, any reduction in EU student fees would put pressure on UK student places and take more money out of UK higher education, without necessarily achieving the ambition of growing opportunities for EU students to study in the UK.”