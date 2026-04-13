13 Apr 2026
The “BoatVet” expedition will begin in the Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean, Pacific and Asia.
Charlotte Hamilton with Dylan (left) and Tarly (right) who are accompanying her and husband Lloyd on the journey.
A vet embarking on an epic sailing trip to provide free veterinary care around the world has appealed for support to aid her efforts.
Vet Charlotte Hamilton and husband Lloyd Hamilton, a retired major formerly of the Royal Engineers, set sail on 9 April equipped with essential veterinary tools and medications.
From administering rabies vaccinations and providing parasite treatments to running neutering campaigns and treating disease and injury, Dr Hamilton hopes to lend her expertise to underserved communities across the globe.
The couple have embarked on Ocean Spirit, a 41ft yacht they have been extensively preparing for the last year, and weather-permitting they hope to be in the Mediterranean by the end of the month.
The globetrotting “BoatVet” adventure, which they estimate will take between three and five years, will see them head around the Mediterranean – with potential stops in Spain, Tunisia, Italy, Greece, Albania and Montenegro – before heading to the Caribbean for Christmas.
Eventually, they plan on heading through the Panama Canal to the Pacific and on to Asia before returning to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal.
Dr Hamilton said she had always aspired to do charity work and wanted to pursue more after a volunteering stint in Sri Lanka, where she felt she was using her veterinary training “for something really worthwhile”.
She was also inspired following the death of her friend, Connie Johncock, who died after living with metastatic breast cancer for 10 years, and after her mother successfully underwent treatment for it.
Last year, the Dr Hamilton led an all-female veterinary sailing team that raised almost £2,500 for charity in honour of the pair.
She said: “There are so many people that talk about doing something and never actually end up doing it.
“[Connie’s death] puts everything into perspective. It is a little bit mad, but you’ve got to just go with it and live life to the full, especially for those that haven’t had that opportunity.”
She added: “Having that happen makes you really realise that life’s too short… You only live once.”
The surgeon has faced challenges in registering to legally practice as a vet at the countries they’re visiting but said she’s “in conversations with all the right people to make sure that we’re doing this properly”.
She continued: “Ultimately, if we end up somewhere and we just can’t provide that vet support and I can’t practice as a vet [we’ll provide] whatever support they need… to clean kennels, to walk dogs, to give advice, to look at their protocols, anything.”
The couple have largely self-funded the trip, but Dr Hamilton said: “If people can help, it’s going to make a huge impact… the more we can raise, the more we can put into the actual vet stuff and just getting ourselves to these different locations.”
Donations can be made at www.boatvet.co.uk/howtohelp