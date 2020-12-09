9 Dec 2020
RCVS’ Mind Matters Initiative is holding two events this month to help members of the veterinary team understand mental ill health.
Image © Counselling / Pixabay
Two mental health awareness courses are being held this month to raise awareness among veterinary teams of the issue.
The courses, part of the RCVS’ Mind Matters Initiative, aim to help veterinary professionals intervene if mental ill health is affecting colleagues.
Trevor Bell, an experienced mental health trainer and campaigner, is leading both courses on 15 December from 10am to 1pm, and 17 December from 2pm to 5pm.
Additional dates are being planned for 2021, with the first half-day courses looking at awareness around the signs and symptoms of common mental health problems.
Lisa Quigley, RCVS Mind Matters manager, said: “We recognise this year has brought additional stresses and strains to both our professional and personal life. As a result, it is extra important that members of the veterinary team look out for one another and are able to recognise when someone may be experiencing mental distress.
“Just like physical health, we all have mental health that affects how we think, feel and act, and that, in any given year, one in four of us will experience some kind of problem with our mental health, with research showing that these numbers are even higher for members of the veterinary team.
“I do hope all members of the veterinary team can take part in this training, which, thanks to subsidising from the Mind Matters Initiative, costs just £15 per person.”
Members of the veterinary team can register for either of the training courses by visiting the Mind Matters website.
Those with any further questions can email Ms Quigley.