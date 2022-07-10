Resilience is a skill we all need to develop, so include it in your broader people development programme. Train the team to recognise that resilience ebbs and flows, and isn’t simply something you do – or don’t – possess. A human brain in good working order has a tremendous capacity to learn and process information. Our self-regulation skills are vitally important for adapting to threats to human experience. Much resilience – especially in children – is embedded in connection and close relationships with others. Those relationships provide a profound sense of emotional security. Our workplace offers the opportunity to nurture similarly secure and beneficial relationships and friendships – and sometimes more – through shared values, purpose, achievements and culture.