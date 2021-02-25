How and why should I be grateful for THIS? – Katie Ford (8pm, Sunday 27 February)

Spring flower paper craft – Hannah Perrin (8pm, Thursday 4 March)

Leading your team through troubled waters – Christina Youell (8pm, Thursday 11 March)

Is perfectionism ideal? – Elinor O’Connor (8pm, Thursday 18 March)

Forest bathing. Say what? – Adrian Nelson-Pratt (8pm, Thursday 25 March)

Rewiring your brain for pandemic survival – Libby Kemkaran (8pm, Thursday 1 April)

Sleep cycles – vicious or virtuous – Claire Gillvray (8pm, Thursday 8 April)

Mindset minefield – Paul Horwood (8pm, Thursday 15 April)

Accessible tips

Liz Barton, co-founder of WellVet, said: “We were blown away by the positive response to the Winter Wellbeing series, and want to continue to build more tools and content to help people through what has already been a tough start to 2021.