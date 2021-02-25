25 Feb 2021
“Our emphasis is on simple, practical, accessible tips to improve personal and team well-being” – Liz Barton, WellVet co-founder.
WellVet and Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health UK have again partnered to deliver a series of online well-being events for veterinary professionals and practice teams.
The new spring series is designed to help tackle some of the issues faced in veterinary practice, and the first session will start with a Facebook Live stream, at 8pm on Sunday 27 February, with vet and life coach Katie Ford discussing the surprising benefits of gratitude practice.
Spring into Spring will feature six 30-minute presentations by coaching professionals including Libby Kemkaran, Adrian Nelson-Pratt and occupational psychologist Elinor O’Connor.
Events will be streamed live on the WellVet Facebook page and will be available to watch back at any time on demand.
In addition, there will be the option to register in advance, and join the speakers on Zoom for the opportunity to ask questions and chat with peers after the live stream ends.
The full series is as follows:
Liz Barton, co-founder of WellVet, said: “We were blown away by the positive response to the Winter Wellbeing series, and want to continue to build more tools and content to help people through what has already been a tough start to 2021.
”Our emphasis is on simple, practical, accessible tips to improve personal and team well-being.”