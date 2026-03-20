20 Mar 2026
WellVet resources move to Vet Empowered
It is hoped the move will help ensure the long-term sustainability of WellVet’s free resources for veterinary professionals and teams.
Participants at an early WellVet Weekend.
One of the UK’s leading veterinary well-being initiatives is joining forces with coaching and well-being platform Vet Empowered.
WellVet was established as a not-for-profit to encourage members of the veterinary community to explore practical tools that support mind, body and soul well-being.
Through in-person and online events, WellVet provided opportunities for individuals to build their own well-being – ranging from activities such as breath work, yoga, CrossFit and cycling, to evidence-based approaches to stress management, recovery from work and connection.
Free resources
In the past few years, WellVet also developed and hosted a suite of free expert-led resources to raise awareness and provide support for those experiencing symptoms of perimenopause.
Vet Empowered, run by Claire Grigson and WellVet team member Katie Ford, has similarly championed open, practical conversations around hormonal health.
Moving forward, WellVet’s free resources will be hosted on the Vet Empowered website and promoted to its growing international veterinary audience.
WellVet director Liz Barton said: “Our aim was to connect people with solutions to live happier and healthier in mind, body and soul. We have been honoured to host outstanding expert speakers and to receive many moving testimonials demonstrating real positive impact.
“However, securing funding for WellVet’s activities has become increasingly challenging in the current climate. Bringing WellVet’s resources into another established well-being platform is the best way to ensure these materials remain freely available and continue to benefit the veterinary community.”
‘Heartfelt thank you’
Katie Ford said: “Vet Empowered is delighted to host the WellVet resources moving forward. This invaluable content will be available in a dedicated free-access area of our website. We will also actively champion the resources through our channels and supporting blogs. WellVet has inspired many and leaves a remarkable legacy, which we are proud to carry forward.”
Dr Barton added: “We want to extend a huge, heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported WellVet—from sponsors, promoters and event attendees, to everyone who believed in our mission and championed our work.
“A special thank you to all the speakers and contributors who gave their time and expertise so generously. It has been an absolute honour to serve the veterinary community, and we are delighted that the WellVet legacy will continue to grow and support even more people to live happier, healthier lives.”
To access the resources, visit the Vet Empowered website.