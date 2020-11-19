19 Nov 2020
WellVet partners with Boehringer Ingelheim and <em>Vet Times</em> for series of winter well-being events – starting tonight at 8pm.
Claire Gillvray
WellVet is hosting a series of free “Winter Wellbeing” online events to help veterinary professionals tackle the season blues.
The series, starting tonight (19 November) with a Facebook Live event at 8pm, is in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim and Vet Times.
Each will cover a range of subjects to boost morale as winter draws near, positively influence well-being and reduce the impact of seasonal affective disorder (SAD).
They also plan to demonstrate how to support employees and colleagues to ensure work is sustainable, productive and enjoyable, and provide mechanisms for making working life more positive.
The series will feature 30-minute presentations by leading well-being professionals, including sports psychiatrist Claire Gillvray, human factors specialist Dan Tipney and occupational psychologist Elinor O’Connor.
The full list of sessions is:
WellVet co-founder Liz Barton said: “WellVet exists to provide practical tools and a supportive network to help positively influence and improve well-being, and boost morale. This programme of events is designed to answer specific challenges we’re experiencing – now more than ever in veterinary teams – and to bring us together for a bit of festive cheer.”
Emma McAnally, territory manager at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Vet Times to support the WellVet Winter Wellbeing series to help improve well-being both in the work and home environments.”
For further information on the WellVet Winter Wellbeing series and for details on how to join, visit the WellVet website.