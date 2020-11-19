8pm on Thursday 19 November: Combating SAD-ness (in lockdown)! – Claire Gillvray

Combating SAD-ness (in lockdown)! – Claire Gillvray 8pm on Thursday 26 November: Team morale boosting in tough times – Dan Tipney

Team morale boosting in tough times – Dan Tipney 8pm on Thursday 3 December: Virtual festive garland making – Wellness Vets

Virtual festive garland making – Wellness Vets 8pm on Thursday 17 December: Recovering from the pressures of work – Elinor O’Connor

Recovering from the pressures of work – Elinor O’Connor 8pm on Thursday 7 January: Reflections for growth – Jenny Guyat

Practical

WellVet co-founder Liz Barton said: “WellVet exists to provide practical tools and a supportive network to help positively influence and improve well-being, and boost morale. This programme of events is designed to answer specific challenges we’re experiencing – now more than ever in veterinary teams – and to bring us together for a bit of festive cheer.”