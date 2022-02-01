Asking colleagues “what matters to you?” creates an opportunity to listen properly, in order to understand their values and what gives them a sense of purpose in their work. It’s only by understanding what truly matters to our team that we can identify barriers that limit how much we enjoy our work – and then devise meaningful changes together to removing these barriers. It can be hard to find the time to do this, especially in the extremely challenging times we live in, but it’s an effective way to place your colleagues at the centre of thinking about workplace values and how to restore joy, as opposed to one-size-fits-all approaches to increasing resilience that are sometimes presented to teams.