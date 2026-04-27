27 Apr 2026
Tickets for the event on 11 May are on sale now.
The Animal Welfare Foundation (AWF) has revealed that rewilding, wildlife rehabilitation and responsible pet ownership will be among topics covered at its upcoming Discussion Forum event.
The BVA charity revealed the programme for its annual symposium, held at The Cavendish Conference Centre in Duchess Mews, London on 11 May.
Key sessions will include:
• Wildlife rehabilitation: good or bad for welfare?
• Responsible pet ownership: guiding principle or loaded label?
• Not just tools: rethinking animal welfare in rewilding.
• “All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.”
Attendees will also hear updates on AWF-funded research; the charity recently opened applications for grants from a new £80,000 funding pot.
Speakers will include RSPCA head vet Justine Shotton, BVA senior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux and RVC associate professor Charlotte Burn, who received more than £26,000 from the AWF for her study that found rabbits with lop-ears are pre-disposed to ear disease.
AWF chair Julian Kupfer said: “From rewilding to rehabilitation and from pets to livestock, the AWF Discussion Forum is an opportunity to challenge assumptions, confront contradictions, and share fresh perspectives across species and settings.
“This is a chance to share your views, hear from experts in their fields and join the conversation about how we can drive positive change for animal welfare in 2026 and beyond.”
Tickets and programme details can be found at the AWF website