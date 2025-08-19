If CAFR is suspected then a diet trial should be carried out. This can be done in different ways, but generally the easiest way is to feed a diet comprised of a single source of grass hay, supplemented with grass pellets if required. All other concentrate feeds, licks and supplements should be removed. This diet should be fed for a minimum of four to six weeks. If symptoms improve then CAFR may be suspected. To confirm the diagnosis, the previous diet should be reintroduced, one feed at a time, to observe for a recurrence of symptoms.