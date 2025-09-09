While a specific diagnosis may not have been reached, this is not a primary concern if a horse is clearly a candidate for surgical treatment, as any delay to providing this treatment is likely to markedly worsen the prognosis for the horse; therefore, if surgery is an option for the equid, then referral should be initiated without delay. In these cases, it is advisable to pass a nasogastric tube to allow for gastric decompression prior to referral, in case of significant gastric reflux.