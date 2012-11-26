When stressed or in pain, rabbits release catecholamines that act to decrease gut motility; therefore, stress or pain from an underlying illness can be major causes of stasis. Unfortunately, rabbits are a prey species and signs of pain can be subtle (Panel 1). Other causes of stasis are obesity, chronic dehydration and adhesions. Trichobezoars (fur balls) are often implicated as a cause of gut stasis if found. It is more likely, however, that reduced gut motility leads to impaction and dehydration of stomach contents, resulting in trichobezoar formation.