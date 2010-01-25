Fluids can be administered via a needle and flutter valve, but these can often only be used for short periods of time before a haematoma forms. Catheters are easy to place in the jugular veins of calves and cattle. If this is not possible, the cephalic vein can be used, although this is dependent on the patient’s temperament. To allow appropriate fluid rates to be delivered, 14G catheters should be used in calves, with 10G to 12G catheters used in adults. If a catheter is to be left unattended it should be wrapped, as both calves and adults can “remove” them with their hindfeet, or rub them out.