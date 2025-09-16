Many farms now use calf sheds, which can be thought of as permanent structures, usually an A-frame (Figure 1) or monopitch in design, that generally give a large air space containing many calves. Many of these sheds rely on natural ventilation, but they often have inadequate inlet and outlet areas along with adjoining to other livestock buildings, which further impedes air flow (Brown et al, 2021). This poor ventilation is linked to respiratory disease (Callan and Garry, 2002), with stale air enhancing viral pathogen survival, and when combined with high humidity this can increase transmission rates among calves in a shared airspace (Mars et al, 1999).