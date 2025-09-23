Essentially, by isolating calves from each other, it was thought to reduce the risk of disease spreading between them. It may also have been the case that historical colostrum management has been somewhat poor, resulting in very vulnerable calves that were best protected in the neonatal period by reducing exposure to pathogens through isolating them. However, given that legislation around calf housing states that calves kept in individual pens should still have direct visual and tactile contact with other calves, and the maximum age they can remain in individual pens is up to eight weeks of age – see Council Directive 91/629/EEC and Council Directive 97/2/EC, and Welfare of Farmed Animals (England) Regulations 2000 (SI 2000 No 1,870) Schedule 4 – this somewhat means that legally compliant individual calf housing does not actually provide biocontainment.