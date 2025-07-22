In comparison to other areas of dairy cattle health and welfare, hoof trimming has received less attention and, as a result, relatively fewer robust studies are available in this area by comparison. Wherever a gap in evidence exists, it is often filled with opinion, a divergence in techniques and a subsequent loss of standards. Confirmation bias and subjectivity can then lead to these new ideas becoming ingrained and a dangerous situation created where the abnormal becomes normal as bad practices become habitual (Table 1). Ultimately, this can lead to poorer outcomes from preventive hoof trimming at the detriment to the cow’s welfare.