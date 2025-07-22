Analysing the literature in this way highlighted that negative effects of hyperketonaemia on milk yield are more pronounced in studies that sampled cows in the first week of lactation compared to studies that measured ketone concentration after seven days in milk (DIM). This finding is supported by other studies that found hyperketonaemia diagnosed in the first week of lactation is associated with poorer health and productivity outcomes compared to if hyperketonaemia is diagnosed later in lactation (McArt et al, 2012; Rodriguez et al, 2022). Therefore, timing of diagnosis may be an important consideration when interpreting ketone test results, and some researchers have hypothesised that serum ketone concentration of more than or equal to 1.2 mmol/L after 7 DIM may represent a healthy adaptation to the demands of lactation in high-yielding dairy cows, rather than a pathological process (Mann and McArt, 2023).