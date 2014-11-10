Oral fluid therapy

It is the author’s experience that administration of oral fluid therapy by stomach pump (20 litres to 40 litres), alongside treatments appropriate for the condition, might aid in the recovery of mild to moderately sick adult cattle, which, while not yet showing obvious clinical signs of dehydration, are known to have a reduced appetite and may later become dehydrated if remedial action is not taken. Many commercial preparations are also available to be mixed into oral fluids that provide oral sources of energy and calcium, which can be useful in treatment of conditions such as ketosis and recurrent hypocalcaemia.