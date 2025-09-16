This first feed facilitates passive transfer of immunoglobulins from the cow to the calf, providing protection while the calf develops its own adaptive immune system. Timeliness is critical as the efficiency of absorption of antibodies quickly declines and once colostrum has been consumed, the mechanisms of antibody uptake are switched off (Stott et al, 1979). Without any colostrum consumption, spontaneous gut closure is complete by 24 hours after birth (Stott et al, 1979; Fischer et al, 2018). With this in mind, is there any value to additional feeds of colostrum or transition milk?