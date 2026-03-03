The authors acknowledged some of these weaknesses, but highlighted that exclusion of more severe cases was more likely to underestimate the benefit, and that the drug’s main advantage was in preventing progression of disease form mild to severe forms rather than treating severe disease57. Fuzapladib (Panoquell-CA1) is conditionally licensed in the US and fully licensed in Japan, opening the door for clinical use and hopefully further, more robust data to come. This medication is not currently available in Europe, but is clearly something to remain aware of for the future.