If unmeasured anions are detected, it is a good idea to compare their amounts to the abnormality in SBE; for example, if the calculated anion gap is 5mEq/L greater than the estimated A- and the SBE is -15mEq/L, a mixed metabolic acidosis is present. The unmeasured anions account for a SBE of -5mEq/L, while some other process is responsible for another 10mEq/L. If anion gap is A-, then SIG is close to zero and the cause of the acidosis must be one (or more) of the measured ions. A look at the anion gap (or SIG) and the ratio between sodium to chloride (to see if the patient is normochloraemic or hyperchloraemic) can help to determine if more than one metabolic process is presenting simultaneously. The quantitative approach has the added ease of ability to determine the absolute size of each effect in mmol/L, and a simplified quantitative approach as described by Story (2016) to characterise acid-base disorders is an approach with particularly valuable clinical utility in enhancing understanding of the patient’s acid-base condition.