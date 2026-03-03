Linney et al (2011) reported acceptable outcomes in dogs treated with tibial tuberosity transposition (and lateral imbrication), but without trochlear groove deepening. However, when the numbers are reviewed, re-luxation was present in 19.8% of cases in the Linney study, despite the case selection being somewhat skewed toward lower-grade PL. The comparable re-luxation rate of 8% in Arthurs and Langley-Hobbs (2006; where groove deepening was performed in the majority of cases) would suggest groove deepening is important in a significant proportion of cases. This point was considered sufficiently important that in both Arthurs and Langley-Hobbs (2006) and Cashmore et al (2014), the abstracts include words to this effect.