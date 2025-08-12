The in vitro resistance of an isolate can be classified as either intrinsic or acquired. Intrinsic resistance allows all normal members of a species to tolerate a particular drug; in this case, a specific characteristic responsible for resistance is inherent to the species and has arisen through the process of evolution. Acquired resistance is a term used when a resistant strain emerges from a population that was previously drug sensitive15. Various biochemical mechanisms contribute to the phenotype of drug resistance in fungi. The most frequent ones involve a decrease in drug uptake, structural alterations in the target site, and an increase in drug efflux or intracellular target levels15. Only a few reports have addressed the drug resistance mechanism in dermatophytes, and most of them have been described in Trichophyton rubrum. It is noteworthy that resistance to a particular drug can be achieved by more than one mechanism, and probably, under certain circumstances, they are activated simultaneously15.