Secondary infection or microbial overgrowth is not specific to FASS, and is also less common with FASS than it is in canine atopic dermatitis. The feline microbiome is not as well researched as the human or canine microbiome. However, evidence suggests that cats with FASS have higher relative abundances of Staphylococcus species on their skin (Older et al, 2017). Bacterial folliculitis, as seen in dogs, is not recognised in cats. In the majority of cats, secondary infection is associated with self trauma and translocation of microbes to an eroded or ulcerated area.