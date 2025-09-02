Evidence on home-prepared diets.

Evidence on highly digestible nutrients.

Evidence of prebiotics for gastrointestinal issues.

Home-prepared diets

Many arguments are made around the positives and negatives of preparing food at home. What might be deemed as a negative to one person could be viewed as a positive to another; for example, the inconvenience of preparing the food would be seen as a negative to some, while to others it might be seen as an emotionally driven positive to have to cook for a loved one. From a clinical aspect, removing the emotional aspects, home-prepared foods can be unbalanced, open to interpretations (recipe drift), and financially more expensive than commercial diets (Heinze et al, 2012).