This approach is not for every patient. This diet cannot be fed to cats who do not have hyperthyroidism, so is not ideal if you have an owner with multiple cats or other cats on a different prescription diet and may not be practical (Peterson, 2020). In addition to this, if the treated cat goes outside and visits other households or hunts, then this will diminish the effectiveness of the diet, even if the owner is using pill pockets or treats (Feline Hyperthyroid Treatment Centre, 2025).