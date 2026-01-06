FAST scans are used to identify free fluid in the abdomen and thorax, and are normally known as A-FAST scans and T-FAST scans. They are non-invasive, quick and can be performed while a physical examination is being carried out, an intravenous catheter being placed or another stabilisation procedure is being started (Benasutti, 2021). They are repeatable and useful when monitoring fluid accumulation in hospitalised patients (Hamel and Berry, 2018).