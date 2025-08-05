Some of the medications mentioned in this article may not be licensed for use in animals for the purposes described and are under the cascade.

This article appeared in Vet Times (2025), Volume 55, Issue 31, Pages 9-11

More Research Reviews from this author – including Dietary fibre in dogs with uncomplicated acute diarrhoea from April 2025 – are available from our archive on vettimes.com

Author

Alex Gough qualified from the University of Cambridge in 1996, and worked in mixed and small animal practice until 2002, when he co-founded a referral centre in south-west England. He gained an RCVS Certificate in Small Animal Medicine in 2001, an RCVS Certificate in Veterinary Cardiology in 2005, a Postgraduate Certificate in Neuroimaging for Research from The University of Edinburgh in 2009 and a PhD in Applied Health Research from the University of Birmingham. Alex is co-author of Breed Predispositions to Disease in Dogs and Cats, and the author of Differential Diagnosis in Small Animal Medicine.