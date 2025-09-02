Stains such as fluorescein can be used to assess the integrity of the epithelium and stability of the precorneal tear film. Tear Film Break Up Time (TFBUT) (see Figure 5) can be used to evaluate the quality and stability of the tear film and may be abnormal in the presence of a normal STT result. Lissamine green and Rose Bengal stains can further aid the diagnosis but are more commonly used in referral practice.