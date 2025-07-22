Prostatic cysts are categorised into two types: intraparenchymal and extraparenchymal. Their aetiology remains unclear. Intraparenchymal cysts (also known as intraprostatic or retention cysts) develop within the parenchyma of the prostate capsule and can form solitary or multiple lesions. They are thought to form due to obstruction of the prostatic ducts by benign prostatic hyperplasia, impairing the drainage of prostatic fluid and causing secretory stasis. Extraparenchymal cysts (also known as paraprostatic cysts) are not closely associated with glandular tissue. They tend to form separately to the prostate and, unlike intraparenchymal cysts, usually do not communicate with the urethra. Extraparenchymal cysts are thought to develop from the uterus masculinus, a remnant of the Muellerian duct system in male dogs4, 6-9.