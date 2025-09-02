This article appeared in VN Times (September/October 2025), Volume 25, Issue 09/10, Page 8-10.

First opinion approach to chest x-ray interpretation

Author

Deborah Caunter qualified from Hartpury College in 2017 with a BSc in Veterinary Nursing Science and works as team leader at Vets Klinic. She has completed an ISFM Certificate in Feline Nursing and is currently in her second year of her MSc in Veterinary Nursing at the University of Glasgow. She has two cats at home: Tipsy, a 10-year-old hand-reared cat, and six-year-old Frank. In her spare time, you can find Deborah snuggled with a book or teaching and participating in pole fitness and aerial arts.