Regenerative medicine is a newly emerging treatment in veterinary medicine and represents one of the most exciting developments in long-term pain control. It uses the body’s own cells to repair and regenerate damaged tissues, helping to reduce pain and restore function in acute and chronic conditions. Stem cells, typically harvested from adipose tissue or bone marrow, can differentiate into various cell types and modulate inflammation. In osteoarthritis management, stem cells are believed to promote repair of cartilage and soft tissues, potentially slowing disease progression (El-Husseiny et al, 2022). While research is ongoing, many animals show substantial improvements in comfort and activity levels after treatment, many being able to stop daily medications completely. A full discussion of all regenerative medicine techniques is beyond the scope of this article, but other treatments include injection of platelet rich plasma and laser therapy.