11 Jul 2025
Ian Wright
Ixodes species ticks have been spreading tick-borne encephalitis virus throughout Europe, and there are concerns about the zoonotic potential for the UK.
Parasitologist Ian Wright discusses the latest situation in this Vet Times Podcast.
Ian Wright, BVMS, BSc, MSc, MRCVS is a practising vet and co-owner of The Mount Veterinary Practice in Fleetwood, Lancashire.
He has a master’s degree in veterinary parasitology and is head of the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) UK and Ireland, and guidelines director for ESCCAP Europe.
An accompanying article to this podcast, “The rise and rise of tick-borne flaviviruses”, is in Vet Times (2025), Volume 55, Issue 25, Pages 6-10.
It is online at vettimes.com at https://www.vettimes.com/clinical/small-animal/the-rise-and-rise-of-tick-borne-flaviviruses