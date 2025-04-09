9 Apr 2025
Ep121: Respiratory disease in cattle, with Phil Elkins
Sponsored by Zoetis
In this podcast Phil Elkins discusses respiratory diseases in cattle, essentially preventive versus reactive care, and ensuring farm vets and farmers engage on countering the threats.
Phil Elkins qualified in 2005 from The University of Edinburgh and, following stints in Cheshire and New Zealand, spent the majority of his career in clinical practice in Cornwall, during which time he gained a certificate in advanced veterinary practice in cattle.
Following 15 years in clinical practice and a stint working for an agri-tech company, Phil now works as an independent consultant to both farms and industry bodies. He is a former council member of the BVA.
He wrote “Respiratory disease in cattle: preventive versus reactive care” for Vet Times Livestock (2025), Volume 11, Issue 1, Pages 9-10 (which went out with Vet Times Volume 55, Issue 12). The article is available online at vettimes.com
Sponsored
This podcast is sponsored by Zoetis, which has recently launched Protivity, the UK’s first authorised Mycoplasma bovis vaccine for cattle.
What if you could be proactive instead of reactive when it comes to Mycoplasma bovis? Protivity, the first modified-live vaccine for Mycoplasma bovis in cattle, is now available in the UK.
The days of relying on antibiotics alone to help control Mycoplasma bovis are over. It’s time to change the game for your herds with Protivity.
To learn more, UK veterinary professionals can visit the website.