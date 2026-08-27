27 Aug 2026
Bosses said rebrand would help ensure group was “well-positioned for the future, able to respond to a changing market” and “deliver sustainable growth and long-term value”.
IMV Imaging has announced it is rebranding as Vet Solutions.
The IMV Technologies Group has brought together its regional veterinary and companion animal businesses, including IMV Imaging, Veterinary Solutions (Belgium), and Medivet Animal Imaging in Sweden, under the unified global brand name Vet Solutions.
Vet Solutions said it will unite the group’s regional veterinary businesses across the UK, Ireland, Benelux and Sweden into one connected organisation and brand.
The company added that customers will continue to work with the same account managers, engineers, clinical specialists and customer support teams while benefiting from broader expertise, greater collaboration and access to an expanded portfolio of products, services and education.
The group now has a dedicated research and development team working alongside veterinary professionals, universities and industry partners to design and refine technologies said to solve real clinical challenges.
IMV UK director Lee McCloy said: “For generations, IMV Imaging has built trusted relationships with veterinary practices by providing outstanding technology, expertise and customer support. Those relationships remain at the heart of everything we do.
“Becoming Vet Solutions allows us to build on that heritage while giving our customers access to an even more technologies, services and specialist expertise. This is about strengthening our partnership with practices and ensuring we continue supporting them long into the future.”
IMV Technologies Group chief executive Oliver Kohlhaas added: “Bringing our specialist businesses together under Vet Solutions is an important step in the continued development of IMV Technologies Group.
“It allows us to build on the strength of our businesses, bring our people and expertise closer together, and create new opportunities across our teams for collaboration, innovation and growth.
“I am confident that, together with our employees, we are building a stronger and more ambitious organisation – one that is well-positioned for the future, able to respond to a changing market and, importantly, deliver sustainable growth and long-term value.”