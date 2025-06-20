The AAVSB gives the analogy that a scalpel is not regulated, but the person wielding it who has the knowledge and skill to do so responsibly. However, the scalpel isn’t telling you if, when, where or how deep to cut. Predictive algorithms and surgical robots do exactly that. The human-in-the-loop signing off on those decisions at each step requires a level of expertise, making it more challenging for new graduates to integrate decision-making aids without the contextual knowledge that comes with seasoned experience. How can we empower vets with varied clinical experience to apply these tools safely and effectively?