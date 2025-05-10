Limited memory AI

We are probably more familiar with the second type of AI tool, not necessarily because they are more common than reactive, but because of the hype following the release of ChatGPT – the fastest adopted application in history2. Limited memory machines build on the capabilities of reactive machines with the capacity to learn historical data to make decisions. These systems are trained on data that is then stored in their memory to form a reference model for solving future problems. For example, an image recognition AI is trained using thousands of labelled images, teaching it to recognise and name the objects it scans.