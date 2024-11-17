17 November 2024
MWI Animal Health discusses the growth in popularity of two-way messaging – and its use in the client-vet communication journey.
Image: MWI
Communication habits have evolved dramatically in recent years, with text-based platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and SMS dominating how people connect in their personal and professional lives. It’s no surprise, then, that traditional phone-based systems, with their long queues, missed calls, and limited accessibility, are no longer enough to meet the expectations of pet owners.
By contrast, two-way messaging between pet owners and veterinary practices offers a modern, efficient alternative, allowing practices to streamline communication while improving client satisfaction and loyalty. Why has this technology become indispensable for veterinary practices? It meets the evolving needs of clients while streamlining operations.
This evolution mirrors broader trends in human health care, where digital communication has been available for years. For example, requesting prescriptions online is now common in human health, a practice that is quickly becoming standard in veterinary care, too.
Generational preferences are a major driver of this shift. Most (75%) millennials prioritise texting over phone calls in all interactions. When it comes to their pets, nearly 80% say that communication methods significantly influence their choice of veterinary practice. Millennials and Gen Z, now the largest pet-owning groups in the UK, expect their veterinary clinics to offer modern, convenient communication options. Practices that embrace these changes stand to attract and retain this tech-savvy demographic, while those relying solely on traditional methods risk being left behind.
Ellie Waldron, RVN, customer product manager, MWI Animal Health, said: “There is an app for everything, and everyone is on their phone all the time. Why not meet people where they are by integrating two-way communication to improve pet care?”
By enabling real-time communication, two-way texting bridges the gap between veterinary practices and pet owners, creating a more seamless experience. This feature allows practices to manage a variety of tasks such as appointment reminders, postoperative updates, prescription inquiries and general pet care questions – all through a simple text message.
Two-way communication reinforces the importance of triage. Consider a dog who ate some food meant for people, such as blueberries. The concerned owner will bring the pet to the clinic, where the outcome is simply home monitoring for gastrointestinal symptoms. A text message to the veterinarian describing the scenario could result in the same answer and save the owner the time bringing an animal on an unnecessary trip.
Integration is key to the success of two-way texting. Ellie explains that, from a practice’s perspective, all communication feeds directly into Merlin, MWI’s practice management software, providing a useful alterative to monitoring multiple platforms like Outlook or WhatsApp for Business. By ensuring no communication is missed, this streamlined approach enhances efficiency and builds client satisfaction.
For pet owners, the ability to send and receive updates at their convenience creates a positive and stress-free experience. For practices, this streamlined communication method reduces the need for excessive phone calls and allows staff to focus on where they can make the most impact in the clinic.
Phone-based communication can create frustration for clients and staff, as calls can go back and forth without a resolution. Two-way texting reduces that call volume, allowing reception staff to prioritise other tasks. “Introducing something like this to manage certain conversations means that those with real emergencies aren’t stuck waiting in a queue,” Ellie explains.
With fewer interruptions, staff can dedicate more time to tasks that directly contribute to the practice’s bottom line, such as processing insurance claims. Ellie explains that messaging allows the team to focus on “the things that actually bring in money rather than constantly picking up the phone”.
Practices often juggle multiple communication channels, such as answering phone calls and managing various messaging platforms. Two-way texting consolidates these tools into a single platform, reducing costs and improving efficiency. James Bowman, lead product manager at MWI Animal Health, highlights that eliminating the need for costly third-party solutions can be a significant benefit to a practice’s finances.
Two-way texting helps pet owners feel connected to their veterinary practices. Even generic communications, like a reminder to administer regular, preventive medications, can make clients feel seem and drive richer client experience. James explained: “It breaks down that barrier that ‘I can’t get hold of my vet’ or ‘I want to get an update on my dog or cat that’s had an operation’. It gives an extra avenue of communication and reduces stress.”
Misinformation from online sources is a common issue for pet owners. Two-way texting provides a direct line to professional advice, helping clients avoid unreliable information from internet searches. Veterinary nurses quickly send messages, helping to ease clients’ worries about their pets’ health
Consistent engagement through two-way texting strengthens relationships with clients. James notes that this creates “stronger relationships between practices and pet owners,” improving loyalty and retention. Practices that offer two-way texting are perceived as modern and responsive, a significant advantage when competing for clients.
Two-way texting meets modern expectations for convenience and care, offering benefits for both practices and clients. Practices gain efficiency and loyalty, while pet owners receive better, faster, and more reliable care. This technology is becoming essential for veterinary communication, helping practices stand out in a competitive market.
Ready to modernise your operations? Explore the advantages of two-way texting today.