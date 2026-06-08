8 Jun 2026
New feature scores practices and locums on completed shifts with cancellations penalised based on notice period given.
Ronda Vet co-founders Ibra Hernando and Dimitra Sepou.
A platform connecting locum vets and practices has said it intends to publish the UK’s first industry-wide benchmarks on locum cancellation rates.
Ronda Vet, which launched last year, has added a new reciprocal feature displaying reliability scores for both locums and vet practices based on confirmed shift cancellations from either side and the notice period given.
The platform intends to publish its findings as its dataset grows.
Scores are publicly displayed and said to be calculated using a standardised penalty points model, with penalties varying based on how far in advance the cancellation is made.
Locums or practices that cancel a shift 14 or more days beforehand incur 0.5 penalty points, while cancellations with less than 24 hours’ notice or no-shows incur five points; completing or honouring shifts offsets such penalties and improves a locum or practice’s score.
The system is said to help inform both parties before hiring or accepting a booking.
Ronda Vet confirmed the score is not intended to permanently penalise either party for isolated incidents and that exceptional circumstances such as illness or emergency can be reviewed by its support team.
Co-founder and vet Ibra Hernando said: “Reliability is the foundation of trust in locum work but, until now, it has largely been invisible until something went wrong.
“By making reliability rates visible and reciprocal, we are giving both practices and locums the same tool to assess each other. That transparency benefits the whole profession, not just practices and locums who use it.”