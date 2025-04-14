14 Apr 2025
College hopes new resource will help clients to better understand how practices work and plan to extend the support to other sectors.
A new online resource offering advice to pet owners has been launched by the RCVS.
Clinicians are being encouraged to promote the facility to their clients in a move it is hoped will help to increase wider public understanding of how veterinary practices operate.
Officials say the platform, which can be found on the RCVS website, has been substantially shaped by input from its public advisory group (PAG).
The group was given the go-ahead to continue on a permanent basis last month, following a trial period that began in the autumn of 2023.
PAG chairperson and college council member Louise Allum said the body had played “an essential role” by highlighting the need for support and transparency in areas such as fees and treatment options.
She continued: “Veterinary professionals work tirelessly to provide the most appropriate care for their patients.
“We want to support this by ensuring pet owners have access to clear, accessible information about their rights, responsibilities, and the role of veterinary teams to ensure that expectations are managed.
“We are calling upon veterinary professionals to share this resource with clients far and wide, to help owners understand more about veterinary practice and how they can build a successful partnership with their vet team, ultimately leading to better outcomes for pets, their owners and veterinary professionals alike.”
The current resource is split into 10 distinct sections and aims to help address key questions on topics such as access to fee information and how to prepare for an emergency.
The college said further specific resources for equine and livestock owners will be added to the platform “in due course”.